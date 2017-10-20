Democrat billionaire plans Trump impeachment attacks in all 50 states

A Hillary Clinton mega-donor worth billions of dollars has launched an unprecedented campaign to impeach the President of the United States by enlisting the support of elected officials at every level of government throughout the nation.

Tom Steyer, a wealthy environmentalist who backed Clinton’s 2016 campaign, officially launched his Need to Impeach initiative this week with a letter to every state governor and 2000 of the country’s mayors.

In the correspondence, Steyer cites many of the charges levied against Trump by Democrats and the mainstream media as reason for impeachment. The billionaire activist also notes anti-Trump chatter coming from Capitol Hill Republicans.

He writes:

This is not a time for “patience” — Donald Trump is not fit for office. It is evident that there is zero reason to believe “he can be a good president.” Whether by the nature of Mr. Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin and Russia, his willingness to exploit the office of the Presidency for his personal gain and treat the government like a family enterprise, his conduct during Charlottesville, his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords, or his seeming determination to take the nation to war, he has violated the Constitution, the office of the Presidency, and the trust of the public. He is a clear and present danger to the United States of America. Republican Senator Bob Corker, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, referred to the Trump White House as a day care center, and observed that this president has put us “on the path to World War III.” This comes following reports that Trump’s own Secretary of State referred to him as a “moron” and that Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis have an agreement not to leave Trump home alone for fear of what he could do. And we have seen other Republican Senators, including Senators Sasse and Flake, express their own profound concerns. If Trump has lost the trust of the members of his own administration and leading members of his own party, surely it is time to act.

Despite rolling calls for impeachment by influential Democrats today, Steyer’s effort isn’t focused on initiating proceedings to remove the president from office in the short term. Rather, it’s part of a long-term strategy being pushed by Democrats hopeful that the party will weaken GOP control of Congress during the 2018 election cycle.

As he notes:

While we know that Republicans do not seem prepared to pursue impeachment even as members in their own ranks openly question Trump’s fitness for office, we are all working hard to ensure Democrats will take back the House and Senate in 2018. Given Trump’s total lack of fitness for office, the question of impeachment becomes a very real issue should we succeed in our midterm goal. That makes it imperative for every Governor of every state, and every mayor of every city, to acknowledge where they stand. This question affects the lives of every single American. They deserve to hear whether or not our party is willing to do what is necessary to protect them and their families. This is not an academic exercise. The very stability of the Republic is at stake. So, by way of this letter, I am asking you today to make public your position on the impeachment of Donald Trump, and to urge your federal representatives to remove him from office at once.

The thinking seems to be that universal calls for the president’s impeachment will embolden Democrat campaign efforts leading in to 2018, perhaps even making impeaching the president a major campaign promise for Democratic candidates facing tight races.

Still, without accomplishing the unlikely achievement of enlisting Republican support for impeachment, the effort would face an uphill battle even if Democrats managed to regain control of Congress. Impeachment proponents would need to win a majority vote in the House to initiate a Senate trial, where two-thirds of lawmakers are needed to secure an impeachment conviction.

