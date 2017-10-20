The WIRE: Your week in review

From Hollywood to Hanoi — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Rep. Frederica Wilson: “I listened in on the call! President Donald Trump should be ashamed!”

President Trump: “The weird hat lady should be ashamed!”



Sgt. La David Johnson and his fellow soldiers deserved better than this. You should ALL be ashamed!

Leave it to the Democrats to take it too far; as they spewed pure bile at White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after he stepped into a briefing and explained the notification process when a service member dies in combat. None of them seemed to care much that Kelly has been on the business end of one, himself.



Broke: “Criticizing Gold Star families is unacceptable.”

Woke: “John Kelly deserved it!”



Wilson reveled in her infamy, crowing “I’m a rock star now” after Kelly singled her out for turning a sacred process into a political football in the first place.



That’s what she should take away from this. Not that people died, or anything lame like that.

Inexplicably, some Democrats tried to compare Trump’s handling of the Niger ambush with the Obama administration’s bungling of the Benghazi nightmare.



I must have missed Trump blaming it on a YouTube video.

Which neocon warhawk sent American troops to Niger in the first place?



Welp, this is certainly awkward.

Hillary Clinton made time during her recuperation from her latest medical episode to say alleged Russian election interference was a “cyber 9/11.”



That she’s implying Obama knew – and did nothing – about a 9/11-level event is only the second dumbest part of that statement.

Speaking of Russian interference, new reports indicate former President Bill Clinton tried to use his wife’s influence as Secretary of State to facilitate hookups with Russian nuclear officials involved in the Uranium One deal.



“Come on, Hilldawg! They get 20 percent of our uranium, you get even more filthy rich, and I get to spend a week with Svetlana. It’s a win all around.”

This week: Senator Bob Menendez (D-Salomon Melgen’s pocket) attacked Republicans over their proposed budget this week, accusing them of planning to steal $473 million from Medicare to fund “tax cuts to the 1 percent.”

Also this week: Senator Bob Menendez’s trial for his role in a $100 million Medicare fraud scheme continued.



Bob’s just protecting his turf.

Breaking: A German soccer team took a knee before a game “in solidarity” with NFL players.



Also breaking: Trump now leading polls to be next Chancellor of Germany.

From soccer games in Germany to city council meetings in Michigan, taking a knee to protest against America is spreading.



Much like foot fungus.

A televised debate on taxes between Senators Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz gave viewers a chance to see what it’s like when someone keeps playing well after they should have retired.



Cruz hit him with “Curb your enthusiasm,” and Bernie never recovered.

Sanders stuck to his guns, promising that raising taxes would lower the cost of everything from healthcare to college tuition.



Don’t think of it as “robbery.” Think of it as “an undocumented savings plan.”

The University of New Hampshire polled Granite State Democrats on who they’d like to see carry their party’s banner into 2020. And your early leaderboard had Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Elizabeth Warren in the top three spots.



Their top three predate color television. How “progressive.”

The Clinton Foundation admitted this week that they will keep disgraced sexual predator Harvey Weinstein’s $250,000 donation.



After all the cash we stole from Haitian kids, rapist money is small potatoes.

Guess who contributed a big ol’ bag of dough to a certain fellow sexual predator’s legal defense fund?



“Appreciate the loan, Harv. How about I get you back with an all-inclusive weekend on Epstein’s Pedophile Island?”

The Great Hollywood Pig Parade continued apace, with Amazon studios honcho Roy Price expected to join Harvey Weinstein in *ahem* rehab.



Too bad Hollywood stars hate guns. Sounds like the women out there could each use one.

You guys! Daytime hen house clucker Joy Behar says we should totes lay off the comedians because they’re “Important People Right Now!”



Ironically, that’s the first time she’s been funny in years.

And, when a BBC interviewer asked Jane Fonda if she’s “proud of America today,” the actress, and Democrat party icon, responded “no.”



You’re free to leave, Jane. I hear Hanoi is nice this time of year.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.