Do Lawmakers Really Need to Meddle in the Language of Food Marketing? New at Reason

Food policy expert Baylen Linnekin examines the tendency by government nannies to control how food is marketed rather than educating the public on treating claims more skeptically:

I happened upon a story about this week's season debut of Tricks of the Restaurant Trade, a show from Britain's Channel 4 that uncovers artifices restaurants use to attract customers and maximize profits, and educates customers about how not to get snookered.

The show, which debuted last year, explores "how consumers can get the best experience when dining out."

"Every restaurant uses glowing adjectives and enticing descriptions to encourage their customers to buy more of its food," The Daily Mail reported this week, in a piece on the debut of the show's current season. "But if you see the words 'hand-made,' 'home-cooked,' or 'fresh,' then don't fall for the claims hook, line and sinker as the food may not live up to its label."