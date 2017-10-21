Students Are Bringing Capitalism to Latin America: New at Reason

While the United States has benefited greatly from free trade and immigration, President Trump's attempt to raise barriers to people and services is a danger not just to Central America but to the entire world, says executive president of Guatemala's Universidad Francisco Marroquín (UFM).

Calzada sat down for with Reason's Nick Gillespie at Freedom Fest 2017 to talk about the impact of trade restrictions on Latin America and the changing role of students and higher education in bringing capitalism to the region.

Watch above or click here for full transcript and downloadable versions.

