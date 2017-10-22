Meals for Men

Last week, I casually mentioned to a friend that I had gone to see a movie by myself. Personally, I’ve never thought it strange to catch an afternoon matinee without accompaniment. Besides, watching a movie is a great exercise in time out of mind: I firmly believe it’s an activity that does not require assistance from others.

Apparently, her sentiment was not the same. I was, as she put it, “one of those sad people.” Her mental picture of my experience must have been much different than my reality: legs propped, casually dressed, and enjoying Sour Patch Kids until my tongue resembled sandpaper.

The fact of the matter is that it’s okay to do certain things on your own. Though society and our friends may tell us differently, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a movie, taking a walk, or eating a meal alone. As much as I’d like to say otherwise, writing a book on entertaining and dining with others (Have Her Over for Dinner: A Gentleman’s Guide to Classic, Simple Meals) does not mean my kitchen is a revolving nightly scene of endless girls and extravagant meals. I still eat alone. I’ll even go a step further by admitting that I sometimes prefer to enjoy a meal without distractions.

At the risk of sounding cynical, let me make clear that great food shared in the company of others is one of life’s true pleasures. Reality, however dictates that sometimes we may not always be able to ‘line up’ a dining partner. Between work, travel, family, and personal schedules we are bound to sometimes eat alone. Getting back to the movies, don’t let Lloyd Christmas’ quote, “Man, you are one pathetic loser” to Harry Dunn in Dumb and Dumber take root in your mind. Instead, use this opportunity as a chance to unwind and relax from a busy day.

For many of you, the idea of cooking for yourself doesn’t really sound like a time to unwind and relax. I get it. With all of the restaurants and take-out options at your fingertips, it’s easier to let someone else do the work. However, you should take note that these establishments typically do not have your best interests at heart. The truth is it’s easy to make food taste good. Mom’s trick of adding cream, butter, and cheese always made us eat our vegetables. It’s likely that your favorite restaurant meals are laden with extra fat and calories.

I prefer to take a realistic and health conscious approach to dining alone. Realizing that simplicity is a must, I’ve outlined 5 meals that can all be prepared relatively quickly using only one skillet. My goal is to provide you with straightforward, healthy meals that can be made without much hassle or clean up.

Turn on some tunes, crack open a cold beer or pour a glass of wine, and get to work.

After all, we are not sad people. We are realistic.

Tools of the Trade

In order to maximize flavor and results, I suggest you invest in my favorite piece of cookware: the cast iron skillet. Cast iron has been used in kitchens for centuries. It cooks items evenly, retains heat, and it is believed to keep you healthy by supplying a steady dose of iron to your diet. Above all, it’s fairly inexpensive and lasts a lifetime when cared for properly.

The following recipes will involve using the skillet on both the stovetop and in the oven. Using the skillet on the stovetop over high heat is perfect for pan searing ingredients to create great textures. For thicker cuts of meat or for dishes that require more cooking time, the skillet can be placed directly into a heated oven. Always use an oven mitt to prevent burns when removing pans from the oven or stovetop.

Nowadays, most skillets come pre-seasoned from the manufacturer. It’s important to never put your cast iron cookware in the dishwasher. Instead, rinse the skillet with warm water, using soap only if necessary. Between uses, coat the pan with a bit of oil to prevent rust from forming.

Seasoning cast iron cookware is fairly simple. Make sure your skillet is completely clean and dry. Coat the entire skillet in a thin layer of vegetable shortening and place the cookware, upside down, into an oven heated to 350 – 400 degrees F for one hour. Turn off the oven and allow the cookware to cool. After a few hours, carefully remove the cookware from the oven and store for later use.

Lodge Cast Iron out of South Pittsburgh, Tennessee makes great cast iron cookware in all shapes and sizes. For high-end, including professional cookware, check out Le Creuset.

5 Simple, One-Skillet Meals

Pan Roasted Chicken Breast with Roasted Tomatoes and White Beans – this rustic, Italian inspired dish evokes all of the flavors of comfort food without the guilt. Utilizing a bone-in chicken breast adds flavor and keeps the chicken moist. We create a nice crispy skin on the outside of the chicken by pan searing the breast, skin side down, on the stovetop. After that, the flavors meld together while finishing off and roasting in the oven. This dish pairs well with a crisp Pilsner (Beer) or dry Chardonnay/Sauvignon Blanc (Wine).

2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 8 oz Bone-in Chicken Breast, skin on

Kosher Salt

Fresh Cracked Pepper

Italian Herb Seasoning Blend

1 Cup Cherry Tomatoes

4 Cloves Garlic, peeled

1 Cup Canned Great Northern/Navy/White Beans, drained

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. On the stove top, preheat skillet over medium high heat; add oil and heat until oil shimmers in the pan and just begins to smoke. Add chicken breast, skin side down, and sear (do not touch) for 3 minutes. Flip chicken breast, and add cherry tomatoes and garlic cloves to pan. Season the entire dish lightly with kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, and Italian herb seasoning. Add the skillet to the oven and roast, 18 – 22 minutes, internal temperature should be 160 degrees F. With 5 minutes remaining, add beans to skillet with the tomatoes, stir and add back into the oven to heat through. Remove skillet from oven and plate, discarding garlic cloves. Serve.

Skirt Steak Stir-Fry with Vegetables and Brown Rice – though I always strive to use fresh ingredients, sometimes my schedule demands otherwise. In these instances, I like to rely on a few modern conveniences. Quite honestly, frozen vegetables and fruits are picked and frozen at their peak of freshness, retaining their natural vitamins and ensuring outstanding flavor. Ready rice is a life saver in a pinch, especially for preparing brown rice as the conventional method typically takes 35 – 40 minutes. Brown rice is nuttier in flavor, and it has a lower glycemic index (better carbohydrates) and contains more fiber than processed white rice. One word of caution: avoid using vegetables or rice that come pre-seasoned, as the sodium content is typically well beyond your suggested daily value. By combining technology with practicality, you will have this meal out in no time. Pair with a dry Pilsner/Lager (Beer) or Pinot Noir (Wine).

2 Tablespoons Sesame or Canola Oil

1 Clove Garlic, minced

2 Cups Frozen Stir Fry Vegetable Blend

1 6 – 8 oz Skirt or Flank Steak, cut into ¼ inch thick strips, across the grain

Kosher Salt

Fresh Cracked Pepper

2 Teaspoons Low-Sodium Soy Sauce, divided

½ Package Uncle Beans Ready Rice™, Whole Grain Brown

Scallions, sliced

Heat a cast iron skillet over medium high heat on the stove top; add oil and heat until oil shimmers in the pan and just begins to smoke. Carefully add garlic and frozen vegetables (avoid adding vegetables with any ice crystals) and sauté for 2 – 3 minutes until just tender and cooked through. Next, add strips of steak, lightly season ingredients with salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon of soy sauce, and cook for 1 – 2 minutes for medium rare/medium. Remove items to a serving plate and add the rice into the skillet. Season the rice with remaining tablespoon of soy sauce and cook, stirring often, until warmed through; about 1 – 2 minutes. Remove rice from skillet and plate alongside stir fry vegetables and steak. Garnish with sliced scallions and serve with soy sauce on the side. Serve.

Read the Whole Article

The post Meals for Men appeared first on LewRockwell.