Ex-Presidents We Want to Drink With: Podcast

Last week, Barack Obama and George W. Bush emerged from the mothballs to criticize Trumpian dog-whistling and strategic incivility. Jimmy Carter, however, said he thinks Trump gets a raw deal from the press and appears to be plugging for a diplomatic posting. Was bipartisanship really better before Donald showed up? Did it accomplish anything?
On today's podcast, Reason's Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Matt Welch discuss these issues, and the slain-soldier spat between Trump, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), which seems to be distracting the public from bigger, bloodier problems. Also: why Republicans can't sat they're anti-tax but not actually in favor of fiscal discipline, why Matt Welch may be pro-pirate, and which former U.S. presidents Katherine Mangu-Ward would like to drink with. The conversation was moderated by Andrew Heaton.
Some relevant links from the show:
- Jordan Fabian and Jonathan Easley for The Hill: "John Kelly Defends Trump on Calls, Lashes Out at Florida Democrat"
- Sheldon Richman for Reason: "The Truth About Niger"
- Robert O'Brian and Jerry Hendrix for National Review: "Why the United States Needs a 355-ship Navy Now"
- BBC News: "Obama and Bush Decry Deep US Divisions Without Naming Trump"
- Maureen Dowd for The New York Times: "Jimmy Carter Lusts for a Trump Posting"
- The Commission on Presidential Debates: "The Carter-Reagan Presidential Debate"
- Gabby Morrongeillo for The Washington Examiner: "Steve Bannon's War on the Republican Party Will Go On With Or Without Trump's Blessing."
- Matt Welch for Reason: "Republicans Officially Give Up Trying to Cut Spending"
