Trump Vs. Military Widow, Senators Play Dumb About Niger Troops, Mark Cuban Still Considering Presidential Run: P.M. Links

- So we are apparently still arguing about whether President Donald Trump behaved appropriately presidential in a call to the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger and not about the issue of having troops in Niger, so that's just swell.
- Meanwhile, some senators say that they didn't even know that the United States had troops in Niger. I don't know if they're blatantly lying or not, and I'm not sure which possibility is worse.
- Trump also tweeted that he would not consider adding new limits to how much people can contribute to their 401(k) programs, in response to some tax reform rumors that have been circulating.
- Democratic-leaning lobbying firm The Podesta Group and Tony Podesta are now reportedly subjects of investigation by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller to determine whether they've violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
- Mark Cuban is still mulling over a run for president in 2020. He says if he runs, it will probably be as a Republican. This trial balloon has been floating around for most of the year.
- Members of Trump's opioid commission worry that he won't actually follow through on their recommendations or even actually declare a national emergency like he said he would. Read about the commission's report here.
