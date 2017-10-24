Blackwater and Erik Prince Do Mostly GOOD: New at Reason

Media slam "profit-seeking" military contractors, yet evidence shows they're more efficient and even helped end piracy in Somalia.

Trump recently agreed to send more troops to Afghanistan, instead of adopting a proposal from military contractor Erik Prince that would have meant fewer troops at a fraction of the cost.

How could it be done so cheaply by private contractors? Erik Prince says private is better because the military–like all government agencies–is bloated and bureaucratic.

