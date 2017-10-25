Harvey Weinstein’s Downfall Marks the Rise of Sexual Equality: New at Reason

As disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein half-asses his way through sex-addiction rehab, more and more women, ranging from Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o to former teen star Molly Ringwald, keep coming forward with stories about his abusive and sometimes criminal behavior. Even his brother and longtime business partner Bob Weinstein has disowned him, calling him "indefensible," "crazy," and "remorseless."

But the Weinstein story is not just about the end of a career. It's about the end of an era.

