Paul Ryan says spending bill will save Obama’s Dreamers

House Speaker Paul Ryan reportedly told Republican lawmakers he plans to include a provision to extend the Obama administration’s Differed Action for Childhood Arrivals program as a part of a year-end spending bill currently being hammered out in Congress.

Ryan’s suggestion that Republicans should prepare to stomach a DACA deal as part of the spending bill lawmakers will vote on in December is based on the GOP leaderships belief that the party lacks the votes to pass the legislation without Democrat support.

Huffington Post reported:

Asked if he envisioned a December omnibus spending bill including Cost Sharing Reductions for Obamacare or some sort of solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Ryan told leaders of the Republican Study Committee that he didn’t believe CSR payments would be part of the deal with Democrats, but that DACA would.

“He did talk about the fact that that would be good if we could get ahead of that as opposed to being reactionary,” RSC Chairman Mark Walker (R-N.C.) told HuffPost Tuesday night. When HuffPost asked Walker if Ryan had said Republicans didn’t have the votes to do something on DACA alone, and therefore needed Democratic support, Walker said, “It wasn’t as clear cut as that ― and it rarely is, actually ― but he did make reference that [DACA provisions] would be something that might be part of the whole ball of wax.”

RSC Steering Committee member Rob Woodall (R-Ga.) pushed back somewhat on the idea that Ryan was saying DACA would definitely be part of a year-end deal, but he agreed that Ryan suggested Republicans needed Democratic votes.

President Donald Trump responded to Ryan’s remarks Wednesday, telling reporters he’d be glad to see a DACA compromise included as long as the legislation also provides funding for his border wall project.

“I’d love to do a DACA deal, but we have to get something very substantial for it, including the wall,” he said.

Trump kicked DACA’s fate over to Congress in September when he announced that lawmakers would have six months to produce an agreement to allow people in the country under the program to remain before he terminates it completely.

