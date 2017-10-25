Presidents Are Reckless With Soldiers’ Lives: New at Reason

The widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four U.S. soldiers killed in Niger on October 4, says she was "very angry" when Donald Trump told her during a condolence call last week that her husband "knew what he signed up for." The president's critics say that remark was insensitive. But the more important point, Jacob Sullum argues, is that it was not true.

How can any member of the armed forces know what he is signing up for when presidents of both parties deploy the military so promiscuously, usually for reasons that have little or nothing to do with defending the country? The problem, Sullum says, is not that Trump is tactless about soldiers' deaths but that he and his predecessors have been reckless with their lives.

View this article