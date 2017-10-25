Senate Votes to End CFPB Arbitration Ban, Trump Insists He Knew Dead Soldier’s Name, Handwritten Einstein Note Sold For $1.5 Million: P.M. Links

- The Senate voted to end an arbitration ban by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.
- President Trump insisted he knew the name of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of the four service members killed in Niger, because he had in a chart in front of him when he talked to Johnson's widow.
- The brother of the Las Vegas shooter was arrested on charges of child pornography possession.
- The foreign minister of North Korea says to take the regime's warnings of conducting a "most powerful" nuclear bomb test seriously.
- China President Xi Jinping begins his second term with an eye on staying for a third term.
- A handwritten note from Albert Einstein about his theory of happiness was sold at auction for $1.5 million after being estimated to fetch between $5,00 and $8,000.
- Fats Domino has died, aged 89.
