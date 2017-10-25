The Democrats’ ‘Russia collusion’ narrative turns on them

The Democrat Party, Hillary Clinton and the mainstream media are being hoisted by their own petard.

For almost a year now the MSM narrative, with Democrat Party and Clinton complicity – with an assist by our nation’s so-called “intelligence services – have maintained a narrative that Donald Trump and his campaign colluded with the Russians to rig the American election in favor of Trump. To date no evidence of this collusion has been produced – just intimation, innuendo, whispers and hints.

But now we have the evidence that it was the Democrats, the FBI and John McCain who collaborated with Russia to rig the election. The evidence is so damning that even the CIA-owned, Hillary Clinton-friendly, left-leaning Washington Post had to admit that it was the Democrats and Clintons who colluded with Russian operatives.

Records subpoenaed by a House committee investigation showed that Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the debunked Trump dossier that alleged Trump-Russia collusion, was funded by the Clinton campaign and Democrat National Committee through an attorney named Perkins Coie. According to documents obtained by Judicial Watch, the FBI also contributed more than $100,000 to Fusion GPS for the research. And McCain, through a staff attorney of his Arizona State University McCain Institute for International Leadership, may have also contributed financially, in addition to his assist by hand-delivering the dossier to then-FBI Director James Comey.

The FBI then used that phony dossier to obtain a FISA warrant to wiretap Trump operative Carter Page and possibly others. The dossier and the narrative created around it set the stage for the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Trump-Russia collusion.

Of course, now we know that Mueller participated in the Uranium One sale with Hillary and Bill Clinton that sent millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation money laundering operation. And we told you this week how Mueller and others involved in the Trump investigation are compromised through their financial interests in Russia.

Compared to the Democrat-Clinton-FBI-Russia collusion and coverup, Watergate was just jaywalking.

It’s doubtless there are now a lot of people in the Clinton orbit sitting on pins and needles waiting on the shoes to drop around them as the investigation gets more focused. It seems even the propaganda media are like sharks in chummed water now.

And given that people in the Clinton orbit have a 500 times higher suicide rate than the average American, I’d say they have every right to be worried. And the Clintons have to be worried that they’ve finally become so toxic that not even the evil globalists can abide them anymore and they’ll be sacrificed “for the greater good” like Harvey Weinstein was.

