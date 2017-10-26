House Narrowly Passes Budget, Twitter Bans Ads from Russian Media Outlets, JFK Files to Be Released: P.M. Links

- The House narrowly passed a budget that cuts federal taxes but also scales back state and local income tax deductions, prompting a small group of Republicans in high-tax states to vote against it.
- Twitter has announced it is banning all ads from Russian-owned news networks RT and Sputnik. Call me dumb, but I don't think it's the advertising from news outlets that are obviously and openly connected to Russia that was the problem on social media here. RT responded by claiming Twitter had attempted to sell it election-related ad packages last year.
- Today the National Archives is releasing a bunch of previously secret files about President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Twitter has already beaten me to jokes about Sen. Ted Cruz's dad. Also, they might not be released.
- Former President George H. W. Bush has apologized again for apparently patting or grabbing women's butts when taking photos with them after a second woman came forth to complain.
- The Catalonian separatist leader in Spain has put the question of independence before the area's parliament, which might vote on Friday, even as Spain's senate votes to use emergency powers to take direct control over the region's government.
- A fireworks factory in Indonesia exploded, killing at least 47 people.
