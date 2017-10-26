Is anyone in the GOP watching the deficit?

Republican lawmakers in both chambers of Congress this week approved legislation that will add $1.5 trillion to the federal debt over the next decade. Is there a good reason for the GOP’s near total reversal on government debt?

Republicans overcame internal divisions about the budget but must still resolve differences over the coming tax package, which is scheduled to be unveiled next week.

The largely party-line vote was 216-212, with 20 Republicans joining all Democrats to oppose.

“With this budget we have an opportunity to move forward on a major opportunity for the American people,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee that is drafting the tax bill. “Real tax reform is on the way.”

Passage allows Congress to use special budget rules to approve the upcoming tax package on a simple majority vote, preventing Democratic opponents from blocking it with a filibuster in the Senate.

Republicans in the House, though, were upset that they were being asked to accept the Senate’s version of the budget, with the additional $1.5-trillion deficit, rather than their own resolution.

Conservatives, in particular, balked that Republicans who railed for years against deficits under President Barack Obama now were accepting the red ink for the tax package.

“Conservative leaders would have slammed this Big-Government Budget under Pres. Obama. Now, they demand Republicans in Congress vote for it,” tweeted Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.). “2011-2016: Principles! 2017: End justifies the means.”