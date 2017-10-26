Poster Tests Free Speech at Cleveland State: New at Reason

Students expected Cleveland State University President Ronald Berkman to do a lot more in response to a flier posted in the main classroom building suggesting LGBTQ people on campus "Follow Your Fellow Faggots" and commit suicide, Lindsay Marchello writes.

Berkman initially released a statement, "CSU remains fully committed to a campus community that respects all individuals, regardless of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation and other historical bases for discrimination. We will continue to protect free speech to ensure all voices may be heard and to promote a civil discourse where educational growth is the desired result."

Berkman's response infuriated people on and off campus who felt the president's words were lackluster and insensitive, exacerbated by a university spokesman who said the poster was taken down, not because of its contents, but because it violated the university's procedures for posting fliers.