SAD! McConnell’s machine is getting very desperate

The Republican establishment’s Senate Leadership Fund wants America to know that it’s feeling threatened by Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon’s anti-establishment push in the 2018 midterms.

The super-PAC closely aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to Twitter Friday to lob a Trump-style insult at the conservative media outlet Bannon leads.

“Failing @BreitbartNews: traffic plummets 20% this year, desperate for attention! SAD!” the group wrote on its Senate Ldshp Fund account.

Failing @BreitbartNews: traffic plummets 20% this year, desperate for attention! SAD! https://t.co/lOqCnShg1f — Senate Ldshp Fund (@Senate_Fund) October 27, 2017

The group included a link to an Axios report declaring that conservative media outlets across the web are currently seeing sharp traffic declines.

Axios, it’s worth noting, was forced to admit that the numbers it provided “from a mixture of comScore and Alexa analytics analyzed by Activate” were an analytic hodgepodge which may not be an accurate indicator of actual site traffic.

But the report doesn’t really even matter as much as the fact that the Senate Leadership Fund was so eager to use it as proof that conservatism is falling out of style. The group was presumably trying to insinuate (in the Tweet to all 472 of its followers) that the conservative outlet’s attacks on McConnell and his ilk are costing it readers.

It didn’t take long for conservative Twitter to point out the level of desperation at play.

Rough week for SLF: No Senate candidates support Mitch 56% of GOP voters want Mitch gone Flake forced out Tarkanian leads Heller SAD! https://t.co/rAvjzorms5 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) October 27, 2017

I mean, come on – are you really allowed to make fun of something’s reach from a social account with 400 followers?? — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) October 27, 2017

To be fair, they have more followers on twitter than the Leader does in the senate. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 27, 2017

Lame duck goes, 'quack is whack!' — Adelle Nazarian (@AdelleNaz) October 27, 2017

How much money did you light on fire in Alabama? sad! — HiddenAmericans (@hiddenAmericans) October 27, 2017

What's SAD is Mitch's attempt at appropriating DJT's language while peddling an already debunked chart. SAD! — Syntax Error (@SyntaxError1871) October 27, 2017

Talk about failing Senate Leadership Fund is what I saw in all them attack ads against Roy https://t.co/KBPvpap862 about losing — Snowflake 18 (@mailman918) October 27, 2017

And yet Bannon is STILL kicking your ass. VERY SAD! — The Mad Hessian (@TheMadHessian) October 27, 2017

