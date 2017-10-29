Banned From Twitter For Life

Roger Stone, a long-time Republican political operative and adviser to President Donald Trump, has been permanently banned from Twitter, it was learned on Saturday.

The social media service barred Stone after he unleashed an expletive-filled tirade on Friday aimed at CNN commentators.

In a tweet addressed to anchor Don Lemon, Stone wrote: ‘There are no credible “fact checks” that clear the Clintons on uranium. Even the people at CNN say you are a buffoon behind your back.’

Stone was referring to the sale of American uranium to a Russian government-backed company during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

Republicans are alleging that Clinton helped push forward the deal after former President Bill Clinton received $500,000 for a speech from Russian entities involved in the acquisition.

Stone also took aim on Twitter at New York Times columnist Charles Blow, a frequent guest on CNN.

