Catalonia Is Not Alone

Catalonia threw Spain into a constitutional crisis yesterday after declaring independence following a controversial referendum.

But the region is not alone in its hope for independence and the aftershocks of the Catalonia crisis could further splinter the EU with dozens of regions hoping to return to autonomy and fighting their own battle to regain control.

And this map, which shows the sheer number of regions with movements wanting greater autonomy or secessionist movements, makes a worrying read for EU chiefs.

President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has admitted “cracks” are appearing in the EU after Catalonia declared itself independent of Spain.

The map highlights the Basque Country where nationalists have wanted political unity for all Basque-speaking people in Spain and France since the 19th century.

The success in Catalonia could give the Basque Country a reason to resume its fight for independence from the Spanish central government.

A new generation of young Basques who feel ignored by Madrid could decide to revisit Eta’s unilateral 2010 ceasefire.

The group killed more than 800 people in a 50-year campaign for an independent state.

The map shows the Orkney Islands, which is exploring independence from Scotland and the UK following Brexit.

More than half of the local politicians have demanded an investigation into “greater autonomy or self-determination” after the vote to leave the European Union.

Orkney has traditionally been against Scottish independence and prefers Westminster government to Holyrood.

