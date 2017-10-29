Enlisting Marijuana and MDMA to Fight PTSD: New at Reason

After deploying to Iraq for a seven-month tour of duty in 2004, Nigel McCourry recalls, "I was engaged in a fight every day, whether it was gunshots or bombs blowing up next to me or land mines. It was the most intense experience of my life."

That experience did not end when McCourry, a U.S. Marine, returned to the United States. "It didn't matter if it was a year or four years or six years after coming back from Iraq," he says. "There was no sense of separation of time. The experience was so fresh that I was constantly reliving it. I was alive in it."

Separation was also elusive for Roberto Pickering, another Marine, who arrived in Iraq a year before McCourry and served nine months there. "We saw a lot of heavy combat during the initial invasion of Iraq," he says, and "I lost a few very close friends who were in my unit." After he got back to the U.S., he "lost another couple of friends in further deployments of the unit."

Finding it impossible to achieve emotional distance from their experiences in Iraq, both men struggled to make new connections or renew old ones. Even getting a decent night's sleep was a challenge.

"I ended up drinking a lot, basically as a way of forcing myself to pass out at night," McCourry says. Pickering was "self-medicating heavily with alcohol and severely suffering a depression."

Years of anxiety and alienation left McCourry despondent. "I had this war inside of me that would flare up without warning," he says. "I couldn't live with it anymore. I got to the point where the thought of living day in and day out like that for the rest of my life was so miserable I wanted absolutely nothing to do with it."

Pickering could not hold a job. "I was incapacitated," he says. "I was a zombie."

For both men, the journey back to the land of the living began with illegal drugs, writes Jacob Sullum.

