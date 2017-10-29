Murders, Conspiracies, Cover-Ups

- The Progressive Era –
-
The Vitamin D Revolution: How the Power of This Amazing Vitamin Can Change Your Life – Soram Khalsa
-
-
Southern Living A Southern Gentleman’s Kitchen: Adventures in Cooking, Eating, and Living in the New South –
- Everything You Were Taught about the Civil War Is Wrong, Ask a Southerner! –
-
JFK’s War with the National Security Establishment: Why Kennedy Was Assassinated –
- Facts the Historians Leave Out: A Confederate Primer –
-
The Killing of a President: The Complete Photographic Record of the Assassination, the Conspiracy, and the Cover-up – Robert J. Groden
-
Pictures of the Pain: Photography and the Assassination of President Kennedy – Richard B. Trask
-
Inside the Assassination Records Review Board: The U.S. Government’s Final Attempt to Reconcile the Conflicting Medical Evidence in the Assassination of JFK –
-
Mary’s Mosaic: The CIA Conspiracy to Murder John F. Kennedy, Mary Pinchot Meyer, and Their Vision for World Peace – Peter Janney
-
The Real Lincoln: A New Look at Abraham Lincoln, His Agenda, and an Unnecessary War –
- Lies My Teacher Told Me: The True History of the War for Southern Independence –
-
Churchill, Hitler, and “The Unnecessary War”: How Britain Lost Its Empire and the West Lost the World – Patrick J. Buchanan
-
JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters – James W. Douglass
