Murders, Conspiracies, Cover-Ups

October 29, 2017
  1. The Progressive Era – Murray N Rothbard

  2. The Vitamin D Revolution: How the Power of This Amazing Vitamin Can Change Your Life – Soram Khalsa

  3. The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Civil War – H. W. Crocker III

  4. Southern Living A Southern Gentleman’s Kitchen: Adventures in Cooking, Eating, and Living in the New South – Matt Moore

  5. Everything You Were Taught about the Civil War Is Wrong, Ask a Southerner! – Lochlainn Seabrook

  6. JFK’s War with the National Security Establishment: Why Kennedy Was Assassinated – Douglas Horne

  7. Facts the Historians Leave Out: A Confederate Primer – John S. Tilley

  8. The Killing of a President: The Complete Photographic Record of the Assassination, the Conspiracy, and the Cover-up – Robert J. Groden

  9. Pictures of the Pain: Photography and the Assassination of President Kennedy – Richard B. Trask

  10. Inside the Assassination Records Review Board: The U.S. Government’s Final Attempt to Reconcile the Conflicting Medical Evidence in the Assassination of JFK – Douglas P. Horne

  11. Mary’s Mosaic: The CIA Conspiracy to Murder John F. Kennedy, Mary Pinchot Meyer, and Their Vision for World Peace – Peter Janney

  12. The Real Lincoln: A New Look at Abraham Lincoln, His Agenda, and an Unnecessary War – Thomas J. Dilorenzo

  13. Lies My Teacher Told Me: The True History of the War for Southern Independence – Clyde N Wilson

  14. Churchill, Hitler, and “The Unnecessary War”: How Britain Lost Its Empire and the West Lost the World – Patrick J. Buchanan

  15. JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters – James W. Douglass

