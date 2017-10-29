Trump’s Weak Response to the Overdose Epidemic: New at Reason

Last Thursday, it looked as though President Donald Trump would address the opioid overdose problem with the urgency it demands. But his speech was blighted by his usual oratorical crimes: deep self-infatuation ("I've never had a drink"), bloated adjectives ("tremendous," "horrible"), cheap promises (changes "will come very, very fast"), and swipes at President Barack Obama ("not like in the past"). Trump went through a roster of fraudulent cures, such as building a border wall, demanding that China crack down on shipments of the powerful opioid fentanyl, and "really tough, really big, really great advertising" to discourage drug use.

We know from experience that no amount of enforcement can stamp out the demand for or the supply of illicit substances, writes Steve Chapman. If fentanyl stopped arriving from China, which isn't likely, it would soon pour in from black-market labs in other countries, including this one. Anti-drug ads are irrelevant to those who develop a dependence on opioids prescribed for severe pain. And people in communities where opioid-laced corpses are piling up don't need to be informed that these drugs are dangerous.

The public health offensive Trump declared, writes Chapman, is mostly a form of yoga: lots of posturing while staying in one place. More innovative remedies will be needed to actually turn back the relentless onslaught of overdose fatalities.

View this article.