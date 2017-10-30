EXPLOSIVE JFK files have revealed that Lee Harvey Oswald and his killer Jack Ruby met in the weeks before Kennedy was assassinated.

The pair were seen together at Florida’s Key West airport in 1963 and were overheard speaking in code about “Big Bird”, according to the documents.

They were part of a group of 30 or 40 “hippie looking” people who were on their way to Cuba to cut sugar cane, airport manager George Faraldo told investigators.

This bombshell will shed new light on the truth behind JFK’s assassination and whether Oswald was to blame for the former president’s murder.

Ruby, whose real name is Jacob Rubenstein, shot dead Oswald, 24, two days after the presidential assassination in November 1963.

But just weeks before, Oswald and nightclub owner Ruby were apparently both part of a large group of “mostly young” people heading to Cuba.

Mr Faraldo told the FBI that Ruby and Oswald were dressed casually in a sport shirts and trousers.

Time to buy old US gold coins

The airport manager added that Ruby “spent most of the time not mingling with the group but standing against the doorway that led from the waiting area to the rear plane boarding area.”

At one point he saw Oswald approach Ruby and ask: “Have you heard anything from the Big Bird yet?”

Mr Faraldo said he was not sure what this code-word meant.

The group’s plane arrived later that evening and Mr Faraldo saw Oswald board, but he was not sure whether Ruby got on the plane.

Ruby shot dead suspected JFK killer Oswald in the abdomen at point blank range two days after the presidential assassination in Dallas, Texas, in November 1963.

Oswald was being transferred from Dallas Police Headquarters to county prison when Ruby stepped out from a crowd and shot him at close range, as millions of people watched on live TV.

Ruby, a shadowy underworld figure from Chicago, was convicted of murder in 1964.

Raed the Whole Article

The post Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby Met in Weeks Before JFK Assassination appeared first on LewRockwell.