Professional Speed-Cuber

A 23-year-old ‘professional speedcuber’ has set a new world record by completing a Rubik’s Cube in just 4.59 seconds.

Korean SeungBeom Cho solved the 3D puzzle in his first round at the World Cube Association’s ChicaGhosts 2017 event in Chicago, smashing his previous personal best of 6.54 seconds.

Footage of Mr Cho’s attempt shows him given just a few seconds to examine the cube before starting, completing it just moments later.

Excited spectators and fellow competitors rushed to his side as organisers took a few moments to confirm the result.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Mr Cho got up from his chair to celebrate.

Mr Cho has won 21 gold medals, 21 silver medals and five bronze medals for solving Rubik’s Cubes, writes Huffington Post.

In September, American Patrick Ponce, 15, completed the puzzle in 4.69 seconds as he took part in a competition in Virginia.

His remarkable display beat the previous record-holder, Australian Feliks Zemdegs, by just 0.05 seconds.

The world record has been slashed dramatically over the past 20 years and in 2003, it stood at 16.7 seconds.

Rubik’s Cube was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor Ernő Rubik.

It took more than a month for Rubik to work out the first solution to his puzzle.

It rocketed in popularity and hundreds of millions have been sold since.

A series of UK records were also broken by quick-fingered Rubik’s Cube solvers at the UK championships held in Stevenage, Hertfordshire on Sunday.

Competitors as young as seven tackled the notoriously tricky cubes one-handed, blindfolded and even with their feet in a bid to become the top gamers of the weekend.

