What Manafort’s Indictment Means for Trump: Podcast

Is former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort the first domino to fall, or just a garden variety money launderer? On today's podcast, Reason's Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and Peter Suderman discuss the ramifications for Donald Trump and the White House.
They also talk about what Senator Jeff Flake's (R-Ariz.) departure will mean for the GOP, the unforeseen consequences of paid family leave, and the best policies to solve the opioid crisis. Finally, where to avoid cocktail parties in the nation's capital. The conversation was moderated by Andrew Heaton.
Relevant links from the show:
- Scott Shackleford for Reason: "Manafort Indicted for Hiding Financial Ties to Ukraine"
- Eric Boehm for Reason:"Trump Campaign Foreign Policy Adviser's Guilty Please Could Be More Important Than Manafort's Indictment"
- Matt Welch for Reason: "Jeff Flake is a Casualty of Collectivist Conflict"
- Transcript of Jeff Flake's Speech to the Senate
- Kate Rogers for CNBC: "New York Set to Institute Most Aggressive Paid Family Leave Act in the Nation"
- Steve Chapman for Reason:"Trump's Weak Response to Opioid Overdoses"
- Jacob Sullum for Reason: "'Opioid Epedimic' Myths"
