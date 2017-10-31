Brickbat: Buyer’s Market

Cynthia Lopez had a buyer willing to pay her $265,000 for her home. But just days before the sale closed, officials with the city of Denver informed her that her home was part of an affordable housing program and she could sell the home for no more than $186,000. Officials admit that none of the paperwork that Lopez signed when she bought the house indicated it was part of such a program and that she didn't qualify for the program when she bought it. They say that doesn't matter. In fact, now that it has been brought to their attention that her income didn't qualify for the program, they say she must sell the house and she must sell it for no more than $186,000.