Hillary plays president, ‘triggered’ by costumes, and other Halloween nonsense

Social justice warriors are wetting their pants over offensive make believe, educators are on the lookout for headdresses and the media is pushing the annual poison candy stories– Happy Halloween!

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that “she might come as the president” for Halloween.

“I have to start thinking about it,” Clinton said when asked about her costume Monday at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre. “I think I will maybe come as the president!”

The Chicago Tribune noted: “Clinton didn’t elaborate on whether she plans to dress as herself or the actual president, Donald Trump, though the latter seems unlikely.”

And it didn’t take long for the failed candidate to get the zing she’d so beautifully set herself up for:

If he hasn’t settled on a costume idea for White House festivities yet, President Trump ought to take some inspiration from Clinton. He could probably get a good last minute deal on a murderer loser costume.

Be careful out there, the “appropriation police” are out in full force this year

By now everyone has heard, culture is not a costume.

That’s why universities throughout the nation, according to Fox News, are cracking down on offensive costumes “using guides, checklists, workshops, threats of probes and investigations.”

Fox reported:

Recently, schools cracked down on non-politically correct outfits, from creepy clowns to Caitlyn Jenner, and just about everything in between. “The scariest thing about your costume isn’t what you think,” according to a “Halloween and Cultural Appropriation Tabling” event at Goucher College in Maryland. The University of St. Thomas in Minnesota put up “Costume or Culture Appropriation” fliers listing “unacceptable” costumes and clothing as including Native American headdresses, a Mexican sombrero, a geisha outfit or any form of blackface. “Cultural appropriation is defined as ‘the act of taking intellectual and cultural expressions from a culture that is not your own, without showing that you understand or respect the culture’,” the flier read. Offensive costumes incorporate “a long history of prejudice, hate, discrimination, colonialism and slavery” as well as turning “an important and/or sacred element into fashion.” And just in case you don’t get easily offended by costumes, several universities are ready to help.

For students who find Halloween assaults on their cultural sensibilities too much to bear, many of the schools are offering 24/7 counseling in designated safe spaces.

Sorry, kid with the “woke” parents, that’s what we call a rock and a hard place…

There’s a blog called “Raising Race Conscious Children”– and you bet it had a position on little girl Halloween costumes.

Disney’s Moana is out of the question for children who don’t live on a fictional Polynesian island 3,000 years ago. And for all the youngsters who’d like to be Disney’s Elsa… sorry, too much glorification of white beauty standards.

Writer Sachi Feris tells the tale of how she vastly over complicated Halloween for her child:

I had some reservations regarding both costume choices…about cultural appropriationand the power/privilege carried by Whiteness, and about Whiteness and standards of beauty…and so our conversations began: “Elsa is an imaginary or made-up character. Moana is based on real history and a real group of people…if we are going to dress up a real person, we have to make sure we are doing it in a way that is respectful. Otherwise, it is like we are making fun of someone else’s culture.” Hearing me push back against her Moana choice, my daughter re-asserted her desire to dress up as Moana (for Halloween 2018!). I closed this initial “Moana” conversation by telling her: “We would have to do some research and figure out if there is a way to dress up as Moana that is respectful of her culture.” Since her 2017 Halloween choice was, in fact, Elsa, I returned to this costume choice and shared: “There is one thing I don’t like about the character of Elsa. I feel like because Elsa is a White princess, and we see so many White princesses, her character sends the message that you have to be a certain way to be “beautiful” or to be a “princess”…that you have to have White skin, long, blonde hair, and blue eyes. And I don’t like that message. You are White, like Elsa—if you dressed up as a character like Moana, who has brown skin, you would never change your skin color. But I’m not sure I like the idea of you changing your hair color to dress up as Elsa—because I think Elsa’s character could also be a short, brown-haired character like you.”

This was my favorite part of the piece:

“Anyway,” I added, “I don’t like the idea of dressing up using the same traditional clothing that someone from Moana’s culture may have worn because that feels like we are laughing at her culture by making it a costume. A child whose family is Polynesian could dress up using that type of traditional clothing but Moana’s culture is not our culture. If you want you could dress up as someone from one of your cultures, you could be a tango dancer from Argentina…(or as Che Guevara!). Otherwise, maybe you could be a modern-day Moana and dress up in the clothing you think Moana might wear today.”

Che Guevara, the revolutionary icon. And the guy who anyone who ever read The Motorcycle Diaries knows, had a pretty weird way of showing affection for other races.

Here’s a nice little excerpt:

The blacks, those magnificent examples of the African race who have maintained their racial purity thanks to their lack of an affinity with bathing, have seen their territory invaded by a new kind of slave: the Portuguese. And the two ancient races have now begun a hard life together, fraught with bickering and squabbles. Discrimination and poverty unite them in the daily fight for survival but their different ways of approaching life separate them completely: The black is indolent and a dreamer; spending his meager wage on frivolity or drink; the European has a tradition of work and saving, which has pursued him as far as this corner of America and drives him to advance himself, even independently of his own individual aspirations.

Guevara apologists argue that those views were a product of his time and his young age of 24 at the time of writing– though, I’m not sure how graduating from casual racist to cold-blooded murderer is a step in the right direction.

If somehow you do manage to settle on an inoffensive costume and take your child out trick-or-treating, watch out for all that poisonous candy… and DRUGS!

Officials throughout the country are warning parents that skeezy residents may want to get their children high by handing out marijuana edibles on Halloween.

This is the 2017 version of the old razor blade in the apple warnings. Never mind that there are virtually no reports of a child being maimed or killed by Halloween candy. Also, are people spending money on marijuana edibles really that keen on giving away their stashes?

It doesn’t hurt to check, especially if your a parent looking to score an against-the-odds freebie edible– but leave the hysterics to the costume Nazis…

Last but not least, another gem from Remy

Michael Jackson’s Thriller gets an update for the social justice era:

