McCain rambles about crackpots and conpsiracies

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) this week implored Americans to stop questioning official stories, conventional wisdom and the political establishment.

McCain made the remarks Monday at the Brigade of Midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

“We have to fight against propaganda and crackpot conspiracy theories. We have to fight isolationism, protectionism and nativism. We have to defeat those who would worsen our divisions. We have to remind our sons and daughters that we became the most powerful nation on earth by tearing down walls, not building them,” he said.

The aged senator didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name, but his remarks were largely panned as a rebuke of the administration’s policies.

McCain said Americans need to “wake up” and strive for better.

“I believe in America. We’re capable of better. I’ve seen it. We’re hopeful, compassionate people,” he said.

The senator added: “We are asleep to the necessity of our leadership, and to the opportunities and real dangers of this world … We are asleep in our echo chambers, where our views are always affirmed and information that contradicts them is always fake.”

Anyone else remember when McCain handed that fake Trump dossier to the FBI?

