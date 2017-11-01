Bannon’s warning to conservatives: Fight the elites, or they’ll kill conservatism

Breitbart CEO and former White House adviser Steve Bannon says conservatives are under attack by a class of Washington elites comprised of establishment Republicans and the Clinton machine. Nullifying President Donald Trump’s election victory, he argues, is the first step in a broader effort to dismantle American conservatism.

Bannon issued his warning to conservatives Tuesday at the annual Pumpkin Papers Irregulars dinner, an anti-Communism event held in Washington for 40 years.

“I think the cultural elite in this country is trying to nullify this election. It’s imperative that we win this fight. That’s why you see in the media today, and Drudge the last couple of days, I’m taking a very aggressive stance. And a very aggressive stance is to make sure that the Republican Party understands something, that Donald Trump was a blunt force instrument that wreaked havoc on the Clinton machine. There is no other candidate, and they had some incredibly qualified people, there is no other candidate that could have done to the Clintons what Donald Trump did,” Bannon said, according the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

The conservative media CEO told the crowd that Trump’s ability to upset the status quo in Washington has the elites terrified that his administration will do longstanding damage to their power. He also noted that the same thing scaring the elites should excite American conservatives.

“His galvanizing this movement put us 20 years ahead of where we’d be if he hadn’t come. He’s a very imperfect person. He’s the first to admit that, but he’s our president and if we back down from this fight, if we roll over from this fight, if we give up on this fight, we’re going to waste something that is very precious to this country because I got to tell you, there’s going to be a fight to nullify every election from here on in,” Bannon said.

The Trump ally also urged conservatives to “wake up the Republican establishment.”

In recent weeks, several establishment Republicans have joined Democrats in criticizing the president’s leadership style.

