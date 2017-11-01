Brickbat: Police Action

Palm Beach County, Florida, sheriff's deputy Jason Cooke has resigned after he was caught on security video entering a dying man's home and stealing his medication. The man's children had called deputies after cameras in his home failed to detect any movement. Deputies found him on the floor of the bathroom, where he'd fallen and hit his head, and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital. About an hour and a half later, the security system detected movement and the children saw a deputy enter the home and start going through cabinets and placing items in his pockets. Cooke reportedly told investigators he used the garage code in the dispatch log to enter the home.