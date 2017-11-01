End of the Year Safety Tips

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

Last week I stopped by Rachael Ray to treat Rachael and her viewers to a few spy secrets to keep everyone safe through the end-of-the-year holidays.

Today, I want to share those same tricks with you.

This video alert will teach you…

The best place to hide emergency cash in your home — burglars will NEVER think to look here, but you’ll be able to access your money instantly

Four high-level spy tactics to determine if you’re being followed — and how to lose your tail without raising any red flags

How to disarm an attacker who assaults you from behind — this simple move is lightning fast and bone-breakingly effective

And — perhaps most importantly these days — how to stay safe in large crowds. I’ll tell you where you exactly where to place yourself in case you need to escape a dangerous situation FAST.

You’ll also learn a fun, easy way to keep your kids safe after dark. Even though the time for trick-or-treating has passed, the days are getting shorter, and this technique will effectively protect them after dark.

Click on the image below to watch.







Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

