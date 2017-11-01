Trump Blames Terrorist Attack on Chuck Schumer, Notre Dame to Drop Contraception Coverage, Cops Fail at Halloween Photoshop: A.M. Links

- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this morning that a note found at the scene of last night's New York City attack references the Islamic State.
- Donald Trump is blaming the NYC attack on U.S. immigration policies he attributes to New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer. "The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "I want merit based." (The program was approved in 1990 and signed into law by George H.W. Bush.)
- Americans have a lot of terrible ideas about free speech.
- The University of Notre Dame is the first prominent organization to announce that it will cease to cover birth-control under its health-insurance plans following the Trump administration's rollback of the Obamacare contraception mandate.
- A USA Today headline invites people to "read the names" of 57 men the FBI helped take down for attempting to have consensual sex with another adult.
- Twitter is expected to soon roll out 280-character posting capabilities for all users.
- The feds are interfering with Maine's new food sovereignty law.
- A study out of Chile suggests "20 percent of currently-enrolled poor students will lose seats to wealthier students under a free-tuition policy that fixes capacity."
- Lol:
So the sheriff just tweeted this picture with extra children badly photoshopped into it, and I'm at a loss pic.twitter.com/83xOq7M0s2— BrokenSocialistScene (@acekatana) October 31, 2017
