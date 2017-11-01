Trump Reportedly Blames Kushner For Mueller, Papa John’s Blames NFL For Declining Sales, Giant Planet Found Orbiting Tiny Star: P.M. Links

November 1, 2017
No Comments
  • President Trump is blaming son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner for precipitating the Robert Mueller investigation, according to a report in Vanity Fair.
  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told residents police were "out in very strong numbers" after yesterday's truck attack.
  • NFL sponsor Papa John's is blaming national anthem protests for declining sales.
  • A Utah nurse detained for refusing to allow a police officer to illegally draw blood from a patient received a $500,000 settlement.
  • China has ended a dispute with South Korea over the deployment of U.S. anti-missile systems, which will remain there.
  • Six women have accused filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct.
  • Astronomers have found a giant planet, designated NGTS-1b, orbiting a dwarf star.

