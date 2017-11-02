Another step toward another war

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Russian President Vladimir huddled this week to discus Middle East tensions, the troubled Iranian nuclear deal and mutual economic concerns.

As reported by the British Express:

Vladimir Putin landed and warmly greeted the Iranian leader as they are expected to discuss the controversial and endangered 2015 Iran nuclear deal and regional crises such as the Syrian conflict.

During his visit, Mr Putin is also set to discuss boosting bilateral economic ties, and will take part in a three-way summit between Russia, Iran and neighbouring Azerbaijan, state TV said.

One Tehran official said: “This is a very important visit. It shows the determination of Tehran and Moscow to deepen their strategic alliance which will shape the future of the Middle East.

“Both Russia and Iran are under American pressure. Tehran has no other choice but to rely on Moscow to ease the U.S. pressure.”