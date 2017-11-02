GOP Tax Plan Released, Utah Nurse Gets $500,000 for Blood Draw Arrest, Comey Trolls Trump with Book Title: P.M. Links

- House Republicans have released their 429-page tax proposal today, and various people have opinions!
- Sam Clovis has withdrawn his name from consideration as the chief scientist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture after getting caught up in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the discovery that he was aware of efforts by George Papadopoulos to meet with Russian officials.
- The Utah nurse who was arrested for refusing a police detective's order to draw a man's blood without the patient's permission or a warrant has reached a settlement with Salt Lake City for $500,000.
- "The Guantanamo Bay military tribunals on Wednesday won their first conviction without a plea deal since 2008. Only it wasn't a terrorist who was convicted—it was a one-star Marine general sticking up for the rights of the accused to have a fair trial." Keep that in mind when folks talk about sending the suspect in Tuesday's attack in New York City to Gitmo.
- Conservative billionaire political donor Robert Mercer is stepping down from his CEO position and will be selling his shares in Breitbart to his daughters.
- Fired FBI Director James Comey is apparently trolling President Donald Trump in the title of his upcoming book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.
- So it turns out Osama bin Laden was a big gamer and an anime fan.
