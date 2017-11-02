The politics behind the Diversity Visa Program

The Moslem who ran down people in Manhattan this week came to American from Uzbekistan in 2010 through the Diversity Visa Lottery Program, a program that selects up to 50,000 foreigners annually from countries that have sent fewer than 50,000 people to the U.S. in the past five years.

It’s part of the 1990 Immigration Act passed with bi-partisan support and signed into law by globalist George H.W. Bush. The program was ostensibly designed to allow into the U.S. more Irish immigrants as a sort of reparation for the anti-Irish bias contained in the 1965 Immigration Act.

Sayfullo Saipov, who on Tuesday drove a rented truck onto a New York bike path, killing eight people and injuring 13, is the second (at least) murderer allowed into the U.S. via the Diversity Visa lottery system. In 2002 an Egyptian terrorist killed two people in Los Angeles. He was allowed in the U.S. because his wife had been granted a Diversity Visa.

Leftist politicians are defending the program. Of course, leftist politicians from both major parties are always promoting diversity as if it’s a way to create a better society. But diversity is a code word for anti-white, anti-Christian and anti-liberty.

Programs promoting diversity are designed to create minorities that can be manipulated and agitated to contribute to the power and collectivism of government. One can always identify minority special interests simply because they welcome government intervention and intrusion (socialism) as a net for perceived social inequality, poverty and underachievement. Guilt manipulation and all manner of charades are used to force social and economic equality where none is earned. Manipulating minorities who are naturally drawn to socialism is a basic political strategy to justify government politics and plunder.

Mass immigration is part of the globalist agenda for world fascism and is phase two of the free trade movement, the first phase of which exported American manufacturing jobs and companies to Third World nations. By this method the globalists circumvent the American political process (another notorious Council on Foreign Relation “end run around national sovereignty,” as Richard Gardner described it), for certainly very few Americans would vote to revolutionize the white middle class population base and to create an Aztlan or New Africa nation that looks and acts nothing like themselves. It’s one of the list of things I wrote in September 2004 that all governments want/need to use to destroy liberty and enslave their populations.

The principle of government is that political power is maximized by forcibly leveling every individual to the same status of conformity, collectivism, ecumenicalism and serfdom. The truth goes deeper. Because of perceived social, cultural, racial and psychic inferiority, minorities desire to parasite on government force and socialism to subvert those they envy and wish to imitate.

It would never succeed except for the very sophisticated propaganda of altruism. Altruism has a double meaning. To the unsuspecting public, it appears good; hence the creation of the term, “diversity” and its use as a purported means to advancing American society. But it is hypocrisy with a hidden agenda to cover evil. It is the philosophical basis of democracy and benevolent totalitarianism.

Altruism cleverly hides the depravity of human nature. It makes evil appear good and good appear evil. See no evil, hear no evil, do no evil permeates the propaganda. It conceals the political agenda, promotes ignorance, creates a state of mind of dependence on government and quashes every form of individualism, independence and creative thinking.

The globalists’ plan to import great masses of Third World peoples to take American jobs at starvation wages and thus finish off the middle class once and for all has been ongoing for decades and supported by both parties. As the Democrats discovered, and as George W. Bush’s establishment branch of the Republicans seeks to take advantage of, Third Worlders make a wonderful voter base for the expansion of national collectivism, a wonderful new crop of potential unionists and a pool of potential slave wage workers for the crony corporations. And those on the Diversity Visa Program are automatically registered for the entire spectrum of U.S. welfare upon arrival.

And there is more to it. All governments need crisis, no matter how much lip service they give to “peace.” Crisis is a well-known Machiavellian strategy to gain and solidify political power and persuade public opinion.

Crisis provides the stage where governments can control all sides. At least they can arrange events to “naturally” unfold.

Governments must have scapegoats and phony enemies. The people must have perceived threats to their security, and so naturally government is there to “protect.” Governments must have enemies to the extent that they finance them, as the U.S. government and its allies did with al-Qaida, and have been doing with ISIS. There can be no military budgets without perceived enemies.

