Kremlin Troll Tricks Mainstream Media, Trump’s Twitter Temporarily Disabled, Fake Meat and Free Markets Help North Koreans: A.M. Links

- On a Twitter employee's last day with the company, he dismantled Donald Trump's account for 11 minutes.
- "Fake meat and free markets" are helping feed North Koreans suffering from their government's socialist policies.
- Americans feel safer walking around their neighborhoods than they have in a long time.
- How "Jenna Abrams," an opinionated young-American character created by Russian trolls, duped much of the mainstream media.
- Actor Kevin Spacey is now facing sexual harassment allegations from production staff on House of Cards.
- The Wisconsin legislature just approved a bill doing away with the state's minimum age for hunters.
- Both major U.S. political parties are doomed.
Trump is explicitly announcing he very much wants to act like some shabby caudillo, but DOJ culture is holding... for now. https://t.co/3ttId1EkgR— Julian Sanchez (@normative) November 3, 2017
Trump, "very frustrated" he can't be involved in FBI/DOJ, says "at some point, maybe we're going to all have it out" pic.twitter.com/rdZZ4odviF— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) November 3, 2017
