The WIRE: Your week in review

From Manhattan to the mosque — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

New York City once again felt the sting of islamofascist terrorism when Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov ran a truck into a crowd of people, killing eight and wounding a dozen. Saipov was apparently admitted to our country under a visa lottery program originally designed to increase Irish immigration.



They’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for leprechauns these days.

What’s the difference between Saipov and Las Vegas attacker Stephen Paddock? Paddock was listening to the voices in his head, while Saipov was listening to the voices in his mosque.



Are you there, Allah? It’s me, Sayfullo.

Saipov’s choice of weapon mirrored ISIS-recommended tactics employed by Islamic terrorists across Europe.



Guess it’s time for a national conversation about commonsense truck control.

Social justice warriors were outraged when President Donald Trump suggested Saipov get a ticket to Guantanamo Bay.



Fine by me, Democrats. We’ll just keep him at your house.

Liberal talking points altered radically in the wake of Saipov’s attack; with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer castigating conservatives for “politicizing” the crime based on Saipov’s religious affiliation.



“Politicizing” terrorism didn’t bother you too much when you blamed the @NRA for Las Vegas, you hypocritical toad.

Of course, liberals were quick to point out the real tragedy of the Saipov attack: An increase in so-called “Islamophobia.”



And here I was, thinking the real tragedy was the dead people.

Democrat excitement over the indictment of former Trump operatives Paul Manafort and Rick Gates was muted somewhat once they realized that their trail didn’t lead to the President, but to the woman he beat last fall.



L) Before they heard about Tony Podesta. R) After.

The Democrats’ outlook turned even grimmer this week, as disgraced ex-DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile’s new book apparently acknowledges the Hillary Clinton campaign’s efforts to rig their nominating process on behalf of the old girl.



I hope she has excellent security. She’s gonna need it.

But Brazile has some interesting allies in the fight to throw Hillary under the bus: Far-left Democrats. Asked if she believed Brazile’s claim that the DNC was rigged on Clinton’s behalf, Senator Elizabeth Warren (VERY D – MA) replied: “yes.”



Uh-oh, Nana. All your best rats are jumping ship.

Randy Bryce, the Democrat hoping to challenge Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for his Wisconsin House seat, went full sexist this week, mocking Jared Kushner by suggesting his wife, Ivanka Trump, might literally get in bed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



Democrats: The party of women! (*some restrictions apply.)

According to the anti-life group Planned Parenthood, black women are “statistically safer to have an abortion” than to give birth to their children.



I know your patron saint Margaret Sanger hated black people, but holy cow!

And, the Democrats’ “antifa” thugs are planning to fill this weekend with their usual violence and hate, centering on their demand that Trump be overthrown. Ooh, treason! Great plan, guys!



If they keep this up, Trump’s gonna President until “Ivanka 2024.”

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.