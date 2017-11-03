There is no healthy body fat

“One little understood paradox in the study of obesity is that overweight people who break down fat at a high rate are less healthy than peers who store their fat more effectively.” So begins a news release touting a new study on fat in which researchers were trying to determine why some obese people store fat in their bodies more effectively than others.

There is another little understood paradox when it comes to most health research. Most mainstream researchers focus their attention on the wrong solution to the health issue they’re examining.

This time the study on fat comes from the University of Michigan. Most obese people develop insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes. You may recall that just a few weeks we wrote that type 2 diabetes is not a disease, but a condition caused by diet.

UofM researchers wanted to know why some obese people did not develop type 2 diabetes and the heart conditions that others did. What they found was that the healthier group broke down fat at rates slower than the unhealthier group and they had fewer proteins involved in the fat breakdown and more involved in fat storage. This occurred in 10 of the 30 people in the study.

Researchers also found that obese people who exercised regularly had more blood vessels in their fat tissue than those who didn’t. But they act like that’s a good thing. It’s not. Blood vessels in the fat tissue kept the tissue healthier, preventing necrosis (or dying) of the fat tissues. That’s because the body recognized the tissue as a growth like a stomach tumor that must be fed. This is a sign of metabolic syndrome, not good health.

Their conclusions, according to principal investigator Jeffrey Horowitz, professor of movement science at U-M School of Kinesiology:

“It sounds counterintuitive, but if we can better understand how to store fat more effectively, and why some people are better at this than others, perhaps we can design therapies and preventions that will improve some of these obesity-related metabolic conditions.”

And:

“We believe that the regular exercise we do now may create a healthier fat-storing environment for those times when we do overeat and gain weight.”

So rather instruct patients on how to get really healthy through lifestyle changes – especially dietary changes – Horowitz wants to “design therapies and preventions” which in orthodox medicine parlance most often means drugs.

Diabetes is big business for the medical-industrial complex. Nationally, almost 80 million people have diabetes or pre-diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is seventh leading cause of death in the U.S.

The simple fact is having excess fat impacts how long and healthy a life you’ll live. In addition to type 2 diabetes and heart disease, about 40 percent of all cancers are associated with excess body weight.

Carrying extra body fat boosts the risk of 13 types of tumors, including cancers of the esophagus, thyroid, postmenopausal breast, gallbladder, stomach, liver, pancreas, kidney, ovaries, uterus, colon and rectum.

The rates of these weight-related cancers have risen 7 percent in the decade of 2005-2014, says a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When researchers at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences looked at women over 30, they discovered that as the women got fatter, their telomeres got shorter. Why is this important? Because the shorter your telomeres are, the more prone you are to cancer.

Losing weight is no easy task, as evidenced by the hundreds — maybe even thousands — of weight-loss gimmicks, gadgets, diets, programs and advice materials for sale in stores, on TV, in magazines and on the Internet.

The problem is that many of them don’t work at all, and most of them don’t work over the long run because people just don’t stick with them. There are so many tempting goodies thrown in front of us constantly that it’s too easy to fall off the diet wagon. Some of the diet regimens are so complicated that people get confused or discouraged or don’t want to bother with it and just give up.

At its core, however, losing weight is a very simple matter. If you take in the kinds of calories that turn into body fat without burning them first, you gain weight. Remember that eating dietary fat does not cause you to gain body fat. Eating fat and protein is healthy. It’s eating the processed carbohydrates and grains that overwhelm your insulin system and make your body store the excess food as fat.

“Experts” tell you not to stop eating, and that if you do your body will think it’s starving and go into survival mode. But dear reader, this is already happening with our nutrient-free diet packed with calories but containing no nutrition.

In fact, not eating can do an extraordinary job of helping your body fix and heal itself. I’m talking about the occasional fast, which can benefit your health in many ways.

Based on findings I uncovered from researchers from dozens of articles, anecdotes and published studies, positive bodily events can occur during intermittent fasting:

Limits inflammation, reduces oxidative stress and cellular damage

Improves circulating blood sugar

Enhances metabolic efficiency and body composition

Improves insulin and leptin levels as well as insulin/leptin sensitivity

Modulates levels of dangerous visceral fat

Enhances energy production and mitochondrial energy efficiency

Improves immune function

Eliminates sugar cravings as your body adapts to burning fat instead of sugar

Promotes human growth hormone production (HGH)

Releases more cholesterol and lowers triglyceride levels

Shifts cells from dormant to self-renewal state in immune system regeneration

Aside from not eating occasionally, what you’re eating is really more important than how much you’re eating. Eat a solid protein-rich breakfast each day… it helps you feel full and less hungry later in the day.

Be aware that most of the foods we buy in packages at the store these days are chock full of obesegens in addition to calories, substances that degrade your health at best and can be life-threatening at worst.

The key is to replace all those tasty but potentially deadly temptations with raw foods. Raw food comes in the form nature created it to be, pure and clean, delivering necessary nutrients without the harmful baggage of man-made processing.

Start gradually adding more raw fruits and vegetables to your food intake until you are consuming one-half to two-thirds of your diet raw. Be sure the raw foods are thoroughly washed.

Not only are raw foods healthier for you, but they help you feel full quicker, are more digestible than processed foods and provide a potent source of protein, vitamins and minerals.

Raw apples, vegetables, fruits, raw meats, eggs and unpasteurized milk, cream and butter deliver most of the nutrients you will need for the day.

And if you’re looking for a simple diet plan that works, I’ve found that the Nutritarian diet created by Dr. Joel Fuhrman, a board-certified family physician with over 25 years experience practicing nutritional medicine, works effectively. The Nutritarian Diet involves no calorie counting, no feeling hungry between meals and uses the principle of “nutrient density” that allows eating tasty foods that ward off bad health effects like cancer, diabetes and dementia by keeping hormone levels balanced and normal.

It’s not a “diet” as much as it’s a lifestyle change. It starts with fresh, whole foods — primarily raw — and only free-range, non-chemical-laden meats. Fuhrman recommends our diet be 80 percent vegetables (organic) with only 20 percent meats (preferably free range and not exposed to GMOs or antibiotics).

Back in 2012, I went on Fuhrman’s diet in January of that year and lost 25 pounds within a few months, and by September I was completely cured of debilitating neuropathy and I had rid myself of a serious subclinical infection that had plagued me for 15 years which none of the doctors I saw (and I saw many) could help me with.

