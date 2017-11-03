Watch a Livestream of Nick Gillespie and Katherine Mangu-Ward Debating Capitalism’s Merits Against Jacobin magazine Tonight at 7:30 ET!

Tonight at 7:30 ET, Reason's Nick Gillespie and Katherine Mangu-Ward will be debating the merits of capitalism with Vivek Chibber and Bhaskar Sunkara from Jacobin magazine, which bills itself as "a leading voice of the American left, offering socialist perspectives on politics, economics, and culture." The event will be held at Cooper Union's Great Hall in New York City. (Tickets sold out in 24 hours, prompting a move to a larger venue.) New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg will moderate.

We'll be running a livestream of the debate on Facebook Live, so you can go over to Reason's Facebook Page—like us!—to tune in and sound off in the comments. We'll also be embedding the feed here at Hit & Run.

The evening's resolution: "Is capitalism the best way to improve standards of living, ensure political and economic freedom, and provide opportunity? Could socialism do better?"