Why is the FDA Reversing Course on Soy’s Purported Health Benefits? New at Reason

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it would move to revoke a longstanding agency-authorized claim that soy-based foods can protect heart health. If an FDA rulemaking on the matter succeeds, the reversal on soy would be the first such revocation by the agency.

In proposing the change, the FDA says there simply isn't enough evidence to support an agency-authorized claim.

"We are proposing a rule to revoke a health claim for soy protein and heart disease," said the FDA's Susan Mayne, in a statement announcing the move this week. "For the first time, we have considered it necessary to propose a rule to revoke a health claim because numerous studies published since the claim was authorized in 1999 have presented inconsistent findings on the relationship between soy protein and heart disease."

Food policy expert Baylen Linnekin explains how this example shows why the FDA should have a light touch when it comes to regulating food labeling.

