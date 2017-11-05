Are You Prepared if You Have to Flee?

ReadyNutrition Guys and Gals, this piece is meant to stimulate thought and action toward having a place to retreat to if the time comes. I know, everybody is going to defend their piece of land to the death when the SHTF. How about when the SHTF in another matter…akin to our fellow citizens with Hurricane Harvey? Stands to reason that the numbers of the displaced and homeless are starting to mount. Whatever the “end event” may be, there always exists the possibility that you must flee. Let’s explore some criteria and options.

By this time (long in the tooth/late in the game) you should have already formulated a plan…a “Plan B” if you wish for where to run. If you have not, you need to consider these criteria. Many of you (especially the naysayers, skeptics, and trolls) will “what if” these criteria to death. Use the basics and apply them to the situation that arises.

How far away is either national forest or woods to retreat into? Does the area you plan on fleeing to have a water supply, food (in the form of game or forage), isolated from groups of people, and out of the radius of the initial event (hurricane, nuclear attack, etc.)? Can you reach it? This takes into consideration your route planning…using the road, waterways, or possibly an air escape. Traffic patterns, viable roads, and gridlock must be factored into your planning. Will you be alone or will other families be with you, and/or waiting for your arrival?

This last part is very important. It is one thing to plan on going to a safer area, but it is quite another to have one prepared and waiting for you. Now is the time to act on things. Now is the time to formulate a good, solid plan of action and stick to it when the time arrives. Do not suffer from the “paralysis of analysis,” because you can plan for years and then fail when the time comes to make a decision to act.

There are too many factors to be able to list in under ten pages single-spaced. We’re trying to generate some ideas and also to stimulate thought toward a viable plan. When the SHTF arrives? Here’s a good rule of thumb to follow: Everybody will be “needy” and need what you have, and you will need the things that others have.

That house out in the country by the Everglades where your cousin lives? Maybe a good time to see what you can contribute to it and what kind of alliance you can form. You need to do your research and find out about uninhabited cabins in parks and recreational areas. Do your research and find out about hotels or travel lodges that are beginning to shut down with the close of the summer. As survivalists, you understand the physical needs of material support and safety for your families. Now is the time to research a place to flee to if need be.

