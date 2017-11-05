Breaking: Deaths Reported in a Mass Shooting at a Texas Church

More than 20 people have been reported dead and more have been reported wounded at a mass shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Details are still unclear. The shooter has been reportedly killed as well.

From the San Antonio Express-News:

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told The Wilson County News that the shooter has been killed. Another local official who wished to remain anonymous said there are at least 25 dead and 15 wounded. Eight of the wounded were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center and and seven others to area hospitals.

President Donald Trump responded with a tweet while he's in Japan: