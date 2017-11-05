Don’t Worry About Russian Meddling: New at Reason

Knowing the identity of the source doesn't indicate if a story is true. Virtually all the material supposedly posted by Russians during the 2016 U.S. election was authentic. Were voters better or worse off because that material was made available? Fans of democracy who worship the "informed voter" can't seriously say they were worse off, Sheldon Richman writes.

But whether or not "the Russians" did what they are accused of doing, we need to be skeptical about what we see and hear, writes Richman, and we need to demand evidence rather than take the government's word on faith. In other words we need to be adults and quit worrying about Putin's alleged plans to sow chaos in America.

What we don't need, argues Richman, is more government regulation, a blunt instrument that would produce horrendous consequences, intended and unintended. Scapegoating Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube, and burdening them—and us!—with regulations won't protect Americans from political untruths and exaggerations.

View this article.