Free speech is racist

Thanks to the national obsession with political correctness, a growing number of conservatives report self-censoring to avoid being accused of racism or bigotry.

According to a recent survey out from the Cato Institute, 71 percent of Americans believe out of control political correctness standards are shutting down important conversations in the U.S.

But among Republicans, independents and Democrats there’s a huge difference of opinion.

“Democrats are unique … in that a slim majority (53%) do not feel the need to self-censor. Conversely, strong majorities of Republicans (73%) and independents (58%) say they keep some political beliefs to themselves,” Cato reported.

While the majority of respondents to the Cato survey agreed that there is no effective way for the government to ban hate speech, respondents offered plenty of suggestions for types of speech they feel should be off limits.

59% of liberals say it’s hate speech to say transgender people have a mental disorder, only 17% of conservatives agree.

39% of conservatives believe it’s hate speech to say the police are racist, only 17% of liberals agree.

80% of liberals say it’s hateful or offensive to say illegal immigrants should be deported, only 36% of conservatives agree.

87% of liberals say it’s hateful or offensive to say women shouldn’t fight in military combat roles; 47% of conservatives agree.

90% of liberals say it’s hateful or offensive to say homosexuality is a sin; 47% of conservatives agree.

