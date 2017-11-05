GOP lawmakers call for ‘hopelessly compromised’ Mueller to recuse

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller was in charge at the FBI when the agency when it failed to properly investigate political corruption involved in the Uranium One deal.

On Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced legislation calling for Mueller to step down as special prosecutor in the government’s ongoing Russia collusion investigation.

The Washington Post reported:

President Donald Trump has often brought up the Uranium One deal in 2010 as a way to accuse Hillary Clinton of potential corruption and foreign collusion, despite scant evidence she was directly involved in the decision to allow it to proceed. Nine government agencies make up the government committee that reviews such deals, along with five other observer agencies; the FBI is not one of them.

The GOP also launched two congressional probes into the matter last month, questioning whether the FBI and Justice Department were looking into Russia’s attempts to influence the U.S. uranium market.

Gaetz wants the deal to be investigated by a special counsel, and he doesn’t think Mueller is the guy to do it.

“Someone who was involved in a deal cannot reasonably be trusted to scrutinize that probe,” Gaetz said in an interview.

Gaetz added that he doesn’t trust Mueller because of his “close personal relationship” with former FBI Director James Comey. Similar complaints have been raised by other Republicans, though there is considerable dispute over whether the Comey-Mueller relationship was primarily professional.