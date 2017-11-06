Church Shooting in Texas, Trump in Japan, Rand Paul Assaulted: A.M. Links

- 26 people were killed during a church service in Texas.
- President Trump met with the emperor of Japan.
- The Robert Mueller probe is reportedly zeroing in on the former national security advisor Michael Flynn.
- Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was assaulted at his home in Bowling Green.
- A ground invasion is the only way to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, according to the Pentagon.
- At least 17 princes and other high-ranking officials were arrested as part of a massive corruption probe in Saudi Arabia.
