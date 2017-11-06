How You Sleep Is Related to What You Breathe

There are many things that can disrupt our sleeping patterns. Caffeine after dinner. A lumpy mattress. Inconsistent bedtimes. Nightmares. Any of these things can keep us from getting the good night’s sleep that is so vital to our health.

Of course, the single biggest culprit messing with our sleep is poor air quality. It can affect even the healthiest individuals, but those with allergies have it even worse.

A recent study by the American Thoracic Society (ATS) revealed that air pollution — and the quality of air in our homes — can hurt one’s ability to sleep.

ATS officials suspected that air pollution could change your sleep because it causes upper airway irritation, swelling and congestion. They also wondered how it affects the central nervous system and brain areas that control breathing patterns and sleep.

Pollution Is a Pain for People Pursuing ZZZs

More than 1,800 people (average age 68) were studied. When comparing those with exposure to the highest levels of pollution to those exposed to the lowest levels of pollution, the study found:

The group with the highest levels of exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over five years had a nearly 60% increased likelihood of having low sleep efficiency compared with those with the lowest NO2 levels

The group with the highest exposure to small particulates had a nearly 50% increased likelihood of having low sleep efficiency compared with those with the lowest exposure to small particulates.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air quality can be up to five times worse than outdoor air quality.

The main reason?

House dust.

It consists of the dead skin cells of humans, dust mite feces, pollen, fungus, fibers, bacteria, food particles, plant matter, insects, chemicals and more. They’re all very skilled at triggering allergic reactions, which can affect how we sleep.

Poor Sleep Is a Health Hazard

At this point, you might be asking so what if I don’t get a great night’s sleep all the time? Other than being tired, does it really affect me that much?

Yes, it does!

There are all sorts of problems that can develop when the proper amount and quality of sleep don’t occur. Here are some of the areas of your life that can be negatively affected:

Brain. Without proper rest, the brain isn’t as sharp as it could be. This can hurt your ability to process information, make decisions, concentrate and memorize. In extreme cases, sleep deprivation can lead to hallucinations. In fact, studies show that a sleep-deprived person can be just as dangerous behind the wheel as a drunken individual. Sleep also influences your attitude. Folks who don’t get proper sleep are more prone to be moody or, worse, depressed.

Heart. The chance of developing heart disease, or even a stroke, increases the less sleep you have. Too much sleep can have the same effect. Try to stay in the seven–nine hours per night range. If you get less than five hours or more than nine, you’re putting the health of your heart at risk.

Immune System. A good night’s rest helps your body fight off foreign invaders that can cause infection. So when you try to survive the day on a couple of hours of sleep, you’re more likely to get sick. The proper amount of sleep is essential for strengthening your immune system. A weakened immune system can give way not only to the common cold, but to more serious conditions including various types of cancer. Sleep also helps remove the toxins associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Appearance. “You look tired.” It gets no more black and white than this. When you are tired, you look the part. A well-rested person appears more vibrant. Even worse, a lack of sleep can cause you to put on the pounds because sleep deprivation slows down your metabolism. So unless you want to walk around looking like an obese corpse, make sure you get your rest.

Sex Drive. Science shows that when you are sleep-deprived, your libido goes down and you have less interest in sex. Studies even show that it can cause men’s testosterone to hit abnormally low levels at night.

The Quickest and Easiest Way to Sleep Better at Night

It might surprise you, but there is one easy step you can take that has been proven to improve your sleep instantly.

