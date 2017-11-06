Texas Shooter’s In-Laws Attended Targeted Church, Woman Fired for Flipping Off Trump, Weiner Readied for Hard Time: P.M. Links

- The church targeted by the Texas shooter was also the church that his mother-in-law attended, and he had been sending her threatening texts, according to authorities. She was not at the church at the time of the attack. His grandmother-in-law, though, is reportedly one of the victims.
- The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. last year says that he strongly suggested that a law targeting Russia for sanctions would be reviewed if his dad was elected and also asked if Russia had any evidence of illegal contributions to Hillary Clinton's campaign.
- A woman who was photographed flipping the bird at President Donald Trump's motorcade has apparently been fired over it.
- The neighbor accused of assaulting Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) outside his home over the weekend has been released on bail. We still do not know why the attack happened. A statement provided to Fox News by the defendant's lawyer says the fight had nothing to do with politics or differences in political opinions: "It was a regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial."
- Anthony Weiner reports to prison today for 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.
- Sources tell CNBC that 21st Century Fox has been in discussions with Disney about selling most of their company to Disney. This matters to Marvel comics junkies, because this could potentially allow the X-Men and the Avengers "universes" to be merged together the way God and Stan Lee (assuming these are two different entities) intended.
- The Northern California chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is coming to the defense of a blogger sent a threatening letter by a lawyer representing Taylor Swift. The blogger wrote a post about how apparently some white supremacists embrace her music, and she apparently is not able to shake it off.
