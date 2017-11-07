A.M. Links: Trump’s Approval Rating Drops to 36%, Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Used Private Investigators to Suppress Allegations, Saudi Arabia Accuses Iran of Committing an ‘Act of War’

November 7, 2017
  • President Donald Trump is visiting South Korea today.
  • New poll: President Trump's approval rating has dropped to 36 percent.
  • "Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page suggested sending then-candidate Donald Trump to meetings with Russian officials in May 2016, according to emails read during Page's testimony to the House Intelligence Committee last week."
  • Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of committing an "act of war" after a missile was fired at Riyadh from Yemen.
  • Harvey Weinstein reportedly "hired private investigators, including ex-Mossad agents, to track actresses and journalists."
  • Florida State University has indefinitely suspended the school's 55 fraternities and sororities after the death of a first-year student following a frat party.

